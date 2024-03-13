Natrona County Arrest Log (3/12/24 – 3/13/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jimmy Stevens, 28 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Oriana Weese, 19 - Domestic Battery
- Charlene Brown, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Keisha McKinsey, 27 - Failure to Appear
- Austin Greer, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant
- Taylor Swingholm, 29 - Failure to Appear
- Andre Bryson, 28 - County Warrant
- Andrew Fernandez, 28 - Drive While Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Larry Lewellen, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Jonnie Buckallew, 76 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
