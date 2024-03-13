Natrona County Arrest Log (3/12/24 – 3/13/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jimmy Stevens, 28 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Oriana Weese, 19 - Domestic Battery

Charlene Brown, 25 - Failure to Comply

Keisha McKinsey, 27 - Failure to Appear

Austin Greer, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant

Taylor Swingholm, 29 - Failure to Appear

Andre Bryson, 28 - County Warrant

Andrew Fernandez, 28 - Drive While Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Larry Lewellen, 34 - Failure to Comply

Jonnie Buckallew, 76 - District Court Bench Warrant

Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Casper's Most Wanted - February 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department