Natrona County Arrest Log (3/1/24 – 3/4/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kimberly Benoit, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Sierra Cecil, 24 - Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing

Porter Schweikert, 23 - District Court Bench Warrant

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

David Smith, 40 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Michael Chase, 51 - Serve Jail Time

Chantae Day, 30 - Failure to Appear

Jason Cane, 38 - Failure to Appear

Connor Tubridy, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Battery, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II or III, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Taylor Trosper, 20 - Liquor Law: Minor Possession of Alcohol

Sammuel Pine, 20 - EXPC ORD Marijuana - Possession, Liquor Law: Minor Possession of Alcohol

Xavier Guina, 20 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Braden Picotte, 22 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Teana Trosper, 24 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Trespassing

Michael Harford, 44 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Ty Bush, 43 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Open Container

Kevin Howard, 40 - DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Electric Flashing Turn Signal Lamps, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Public Intoxication

Gideon Jackson, 20 - Failure to Appear

Staci Barrera, 37 - Failure to Comply

Jason Jackson, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Juan Burton, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Charles Sandefur, 44 - Failure to Comply

Daniel Jensen, 42 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply

Ashley Kinsey, 38 - Burglary: Vehicle, Theft: $1000 or More

Michael Hambrick, 49 - County Warrant, NCIC Hit

Corky Dempsey, 43 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense

Oscar Rosales, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Sherette Lujan, 47 - Public Intoxication

Lieff Boykin, 27 - Failure to Appear

Mellisa Tipton, 45 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Breach of Peace

Elijah Wiggins, 19 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Breach of Peace

Joan Perry, 59 - County Warrant

Kyle Etringer, 38 - DUI

Bryson Manthei, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Chance Driscoll, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams

Dylon Smith, 31 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

