Natrona County Arrest Log (3/1/24 – 3/4/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kimberly Benoit, 56 - Serve Jail Time
- Sierra Cecil, 24 - Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing
- Porter Schweikert, 23 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- David Smith, 40 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Michael Chase, 51 - Serve Jail Time
- Chantae Day, 30 - Failure to Appear
- Jason Cane, 38 - Failure to Appear
- Connor Tubridy, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Battery, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II or III, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Taylor Trosper, 20 - Liquor Law: Minor Possession of Alcohol
- Sammuel Pine, 20 - EXPC ORD Marijuana - Possession, Liquor Law: Minor Possession of Alcohol
- Xavier Guina, 20 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Braden Picotte, 22 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Teana Trosper, 24 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication
- Shelly Reevis, 38 - Trespassing
- Michael Harford, 44 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Ty Bush, 43 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Open Container
- Kevin Howard, 40 - DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Electric Flashing Turn Signal Lamps, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane
- Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Gideon Jackson, 20 - Failure to Appear
- Staci Barrera, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Jason Jackson, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Juan Burton, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Charles Sandefur, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Daniel Jensen, 42 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Ashley Kinsey, 38 - Burglary: Vehicle, Theft: $1000 or More
- Michael Hambrick, 49 - County Warrant, NCIC Hit
- Corky Dempsey, 43 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense
- Oscar Rosales, 28 - Serve Jail Time
- Sherette Lujan, 47 - Public Intoxication
- Lieff Boykin, 27 - Failure to Appear
- Mellisa Tipton, 45 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Breach of Peace
- Elijah Wiggins, 19 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Breach of Peace
- Joan Perry, 59 - County Warrant
- Kyle Etringer, 38 - DUI
- Bryson Manthei, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Chance Driscoll, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams
- Dylon Smith, 31 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
