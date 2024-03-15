Natrona County Arrest Log (3/14/24 – 3/15/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Edward Miller, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Jeffrey Bryant, 48 - Courtesy Hold

Frank Casias, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant

Cruz Peters, 35 - Failure to Comply

Bridgette Moyte, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Vehicle Registration Required, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Jaelynne Piper, 23 - Trespassing

Christopher Klinbeil, 47 - Criminal Warrant, Serve Jail Time

Cory Kimbley, 37 - EXPC ORD Disturbance, Criminal Warrant

Richard Vasquez, 57 - Parks: Alcohol & Public Intoxication

Audrelia Jenkins, 37 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 2nd Offense, Drive While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Vehicle Exceed 70 MPH on Primary/Secondary Highway, DUI

John Duran, 40 - Failure to Comply

Brady Smith, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Gerald Finch, 55 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Failure to Comply

Tesla Goggles, 35 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Kevin Johnson, 58 - District Court Bench Warrant

Aiden Runyan, 20 - Failure to Appear

Malika Brown, 32 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

Andrea Scribner, 41 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Trespassing

