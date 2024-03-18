Natrona County Arrest Log (3/15/24 – 3/18/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jake Perea, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kurtis Thomas, 58 - Failure to Appear
- Duey Palmer, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joshua Mayfield, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Alyssa Longjaw, 30 - Courtesy Hold
- Marty Plenty Hawk, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Jordale Redwolf, 36 - Courtesy Hold
- Anthony Kelley, 33 - Contract Hold
- Allen Robinson, 37 - Courtesy Hold
- Justin Three Fingers, 38 - Courtesy Hold
- Lelenad Pine, 45 - Courtesy Hold
- David Dryden, 51 - Failure to Appear
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Keaton Foster, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- John Drabbs, 68 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- William Jackson, 30 - NCIC Hit
- Matthew Mitchell, 47 - Serve Jail Time
- Robert Watson, 18 - Criminal Warrant
- Anthony Lopez, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Public Intoxication
- Weston Addison, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication
- Tyler Heatley, 25 - Interference With Peace Officer, Careless Driving
- Jameson McDaniel, 22 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Open Container, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Simple Assault, Aggressive Solicitation, Public Intoxication
- Joshua McLean, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Sherette Lujan, 47 - Criminal Warrant, Public Intoxication
- Austin Carrell, 26 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Reckless Endangering
- Harley Bushnell, 31 - Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Kevin Rivard, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - Criminal Warrant
- John Mates, 36 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Jeremy Hopkins, 43 - Serve Jail Time
- Chad Mulloy, 40 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Burglary: Building
- Teresa Hanley, 36 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Timmy Lynn, 46 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth, interference With Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Brandon Garner, 31 - DUI
- Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Liquor Law License Required
- Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication
- Tristan Miskimins, 27 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended/ Revoked
- Narciso Villanueva, 56 - Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked
- John Davis, 41 - Drive While License Suspended / Revoked
- Anthony Steelman, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Sianne Bunn, 21 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Christina Counts, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Caleb Walker, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Matthew Pavey, 43 - Serve Jail Time
- Mark Schmid, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kristina Mitchell, 29 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Interfere With Peace Officer, Open Container, Reckless Endangering
