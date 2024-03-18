Natrona County Arrest Log (3/15/24 – 3/18/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jake Perea, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kurtis Thomas, 58 - Failure to Appear

Duey Palmer, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua Mayfield, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Alyssa Longjaw, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Marty Plenty Hawk, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Jordale Redwolf, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Anthony Kelley, 33 - Contract Hold

Allen Robinson, 37 - Courtesy Hold

Justin Three Fingers, 38 - Courtesy Hold

Lelenad Pine, 45 - Courtesy Hold

David Dryden, 51 - Failure to Appear

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Keaton Foster, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

John Drabbs, 68 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

William Jackson, 30 - NCIC Hit

Matthew Mitchell, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Robert Watson, 18 - Criminal Warrant

Anthony Lopez, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Public Intoxication

Weston Addison, 38 - Public Intoxication

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication

Tyler Heatley, 25 - Interference With Peace Officer, Careless Driving

Jameson McDaniel, 22 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Open Container, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display

Thomas Brown, 52 - Simple Assault, Aggressive Solicitation, Public Intoxication

Joshua McLean, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sherette Lujan, 47 - Criminal Warrant, Public Intoxication

Austin Carrell, 26 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Reckless Endangering

Harley Bushnell, 31 - Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Kevin Rivard, 20 - Failure to Comply

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Criminal Warrant

John Mates, 36 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Jeremy Hopkins, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Chad Mulloy, 40 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Burglary: Building

Teresa Hanley, 36 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Timmy Lynn, 46 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth, interference With Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Brandon Garner, 31 - DUI

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Liquor Law License Required

Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication

Tristan Miskimins, 27 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended/ Revoked

Narciso Villanueva, 56 - Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked

John Davis, 41 - Drive While License Suspended / Revoked

Anthony Steelman, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sianne Bunn, 21 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Christina Counts, 39 - Failure to Comply

Caleb Walker, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Matthew Pavey, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Mark Schmid, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kristina Mitchell, 29 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Interfere With Peace Officer, Open Container, Reckless Endangering

