Natrona County Arrest Log (3/18/24 – 3/19/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justin Dolan, 28 - Failure to Comply

Samuel Cisneros Miranda, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Malloy, 41 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Vincent Ooka, 60 - Failure to Appear

Daelynn Sunrhodes, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Justin Bunney, 50 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Open Container, Public Intoxication

Naomi Myers, 26 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Jacobo Valdivia-Morales, 33 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication

Kristina Slagle, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I,II, or III,

Andrew Fernandez, 32 - Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Quinton Fisher, 21 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I,II, or III, County Warrant

Bryanna Pellman, 22 - Failure to Comply

Ashton Newbern, 19 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance

