Natrona County Arrest Log (3/18/24 – 3/19/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Justin Dolan, 28 - Failure to Comply
- Samuel Cisneros Miranda, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Michael Malloy, 41 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Vincent Ooka, 60 - Failure to Appear
- Daelynn Sunrhodes, 24 - Courtesy Hold
- Justin Bunney, 50 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Open Container, Public Intoxication
- Naomi Myers, 26 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Jacobo Valdivia-Morales, 33 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked
- Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication
- Kristina Slagle, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I,II, or III,
- Andrew Fernandez, 32 - Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Quinton Fisher, 21 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I,II, or III, County Warrant
- Bryanna Pellman, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Ashton Newbern, 19 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance
