Natrona County Arrest Log (3/20/24 – 3/21/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Franklin Tilman, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- William Armstrong, 46 - Courtesy Hold
- Joshua Armstrong, 47 - Courtesy Hold
- Joshua Devore, 43 - Courtesy Hold
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Cruz Peters, 35 - Failure to Register as Sex Offender, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Victor Roldan, 40 - Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Jordon Hawks, 20 - Courtesy Hold
- Kimbra Taggart, 25 - Courtesy Hold
- Michael Cornell. 41 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Joah Crouch, 18 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
