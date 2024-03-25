Natrona County Arrest Log (3/21/24 – 3/25/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Julia Deshaw, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation
- Jazmine Brown, 26 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for Wyoming Women's Center
- Rye Smouse, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Francisco Sosa, 28 - Criminal Warrant
- Craig Wells, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- William Lee, 67 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brian Wiggins, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- William Yellowrobe, 27 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Trespassing
- Jordan Shoyo, 19 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Joseph Friday, 24 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Trespassing
- Kolton Busler, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Rodolfo Montes, 18 - Serve Jail Time
- Juan Quinn, 24 - Serve Jail Time
- Hauser Harris, 37 - County Warrant
- Andrew Fletcher, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Anthony Roy, 40 - Serve Jail Time
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Failure to Comply
- Bart Matthews, 38 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Tristan Meyers, 27 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Shifflett, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Anthony Holiday, 23 - Serve Jail Time
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Sharon Sleep, 43 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Trespassing
- Joseph Eiden, 34 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Failure to Appear
- Neil Presfield, 47 - domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Shauna McWilliams, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
- Chazton Wahilani, 32 - DUI, Turning Required Signal & Safety, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance
- Taylor Bedsaul, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Marijuana - Possession
- Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Poulos, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Keefer Burton, 53 - Failure to Comply
- Domenich Gumfory, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Makayla Archambault, 24 - Failure to Appear
- Lawrence Curtis, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Shawn Novotny, 41 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Adrian Covarrubias Montoya, 21 - Failure to Appear
- Michael Hardy, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Kristen Scheid, 43 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
