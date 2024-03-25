Natrona County Arrest Log (3/21/24 – 3/25/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Julia Deshaw, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation

Jazmine Brown, 26 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for Wyoming Women's Center

Rye Smouse, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Francisco Sosa, 28 - Criminal Warrant

Craig Wells, 33 - Serve Jail Time

William Lee, 67 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brian Wiggins, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole

William Yellowrobe, 27 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Trespassing

Jordan Shoyo, 19 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Joseph Friday, 24 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Trespassing

Kolton Busler, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Rodolfo Montes, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Juan Quinn, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Hauser Harris, 37 - County Warrant

Andrew Fletcher, 35 - Failure to Comply

Anthony Roy, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Failure to Comply

Bart Matthews, 38 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Tristan Meyers, 27 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Michael Shifflett, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Anthony Holiday, 23 - Serve Jail Time

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication

Sharon Sleep, 43 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Trespassing

Joseph Eiden, 34 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Failure to Appear

Neil Presfield, 47 - domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Shauna McWilliams, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Chazton Wahilani, 32 - DUI, Turning Required Signal & Safety, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance

Taylor Bedsaul, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Marijuana - Possession

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication

Michael Poulos, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Keefer Burton, 53 - Failure to Comply

Domenich Gumfory, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Makayla Archambault, 24 - Failure to Appear

Lawrence Curtis, 54 - Failure to Comply

Shawn Novotny, 41 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Adrian Covarrubias Montoya, 21 - Failure to Appear

Michael Hardy, 41 - Public Intoxication

Kristen Scheid, 43 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

10 Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke