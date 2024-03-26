Natrona County Arrest Log (3/25/24 – 3/26/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tony Oliver, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Shania Combs, 25 - Trespassing
- Jacob Myron, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Lance Morehead, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jordan Schmidt, 30 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance Enhanced, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current
- Amanda Jones, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Emily Grimenstein, 26 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Shane Petro, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
