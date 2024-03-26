Natrona County Arrest Log (3/25/24 – 3/26/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tony Oliver, 52 - Failure to Comply

Shania Combs, 25 - Trespassing

Jacob Myron, 34 - Failure to Comply

Lance Morehead, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jordan Schmidt, 30 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance Enhanced, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current

Amanda Jones, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Emily Grimenstein, 26 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Shane Petro, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

