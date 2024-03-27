Natrona County Arrest Log (3/26/24 – 3/27/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Douann Curtis, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Bryan Brown, 50 - Failure to Appear

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Alan Houghton, 63 - Contract Hold

Billy Mackay, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Robin Sandler, 43 - Failure to Comply

Raymond Ramirez, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply

Malachy Springer, 20 - Failure to Comply

Abner Perez-Lopez, 22 - Immigration Hold

Steven Kaus, 46 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Sydney Ruschmann, 23 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Charles Milledge, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

