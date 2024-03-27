Natrona County Arrest Log (3/26/24 – 3/27/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Douann Curtis, 42 - Courtesy Hold
- Bryan Brown, 50 - Failure to Appear
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Alan Houghton, 63 - Contract Hold
- Billy Mackay, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Robin Sandler, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Raymond Ramirez, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply
- Malachy Springer, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Abner Perez-Lopez, 22 - Immigration Hold
- Steven Kaus, 46 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Sydney Ruschmann, 23 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Charles Milledge, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
