Natrona County Arrest Log (3/27/24 – 3/28/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Montey Tabaho, 37 - Contract Hold
- William Decker, 65 - Contract Hold
- Christopher Gross, 36 - Contract Hold
- Nickalas Mathill, 30 - Criminal Warrant
- Joseph Raunchwater, 48 - Courtesy Hold
- Colton Robb, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Connor Tubridy, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Hope Murray, 31 - Failure to Appear, Criminal warrant
- Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Alva Brown, 49 - Failure to Appear, NCIC Hit
- Jaelynne Piper, 23 - Trespassing
- Rhonda Miller, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Ball, 24 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
