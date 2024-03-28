Natrona County Arrest Log (3/27/24 – 3/28/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Montey Tabaho, 37 - Contract Hold

William Decker, 65 - Contract Hold

Christopher Gross, 36 - Contract Hold

Nickalas Mathill, 30 - Criminal Warrant

Joseph Raunchwater, 48 - Courtesy Hold

Colton Robb, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Connor Tubridy, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Hope Murray, 31 - Failure to Appear, Criminal warrant

Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Alva Brown, 49 - Failure to Appear, NCIC Hit

Jaelynne Piper, 23 - Trespassing

Rhonda Miller, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Michael Ball, 24 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

