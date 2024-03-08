Natrona County Arrest Log (3/7/24 – 3/8/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Brown, 35 - Serve Jail Time

Terrence Jenkins, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Eluterio Leiva-Campos, 34 - Courtesy Hold

Artemio Jordan, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Kevin Clark, 50 - Resisting Arrest

Mark Hinds, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - $1000 or More

Tracy Hinds, 51 - Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Garrett Revere, 65 - Failure to Comply

Jason Beals, 45 - Serve Jail Time

Rayanne McCurdy, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Brandon Dunn, 42 - Camping Restricted in the City

Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication

Ayla Estell, 29 - Failure to Appear

