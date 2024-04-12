Natrona County Arrest Log (4/11/24 – 4/12/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Dallas Dresser, 36 - Public Intoxication
- James Shoemaker, 24 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Elizabeth Sterkel, 33 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center
- Jason Thompson, 40 - Courtesy Hold
- Damian Zukaitis, 40 - Courtesy Hold
- Anna Chavez, 52 - Courtesy Hold
- Nena Elson, 23 - Courtesy Hold
- Charles Townsend, 18 - Courtesy Hold
- Harry Burns, 40 - Courtesy Hold
- Andrew Merz, 27 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Jeremy Douglas, 42 - Courtesy Hold
- Josiah Decker, 18 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest
- Samantha Jones, 30 - Immigration Hold
- April Wilson, 47 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Open Container
- Scott Buddecke, 42 - Serve Jail Time
- William Watson, 34 - Criminal Warrant
- Joshua Roberts, 45 - Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Montrese Kelly, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Sherri Smith, 49 - County Warrant
- Cody Urbanski, 27 - Controlled Substance Possession: Meth
- Kerry Muggenburg, 35 - Failure to Appear
