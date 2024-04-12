Natrona County Arrest Log (4/11/24 – 4/12/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dallas Dresser, 36 - Public Intoxication

James Shoemaker, 24 - District Court Bench Warrant

Elizabeth Sterkel, 33 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center

Jason Thompson, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Damian Zukaitis, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Anna Chavez, 52 - Courtesy Hold

Nena Elson, 23 - Courtesy Hold

Charles Townsend, 18 - Courtesy Hold

Harry Burns, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Andrew Merz, 27 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jeremy Douglas, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Josiah Decker, 18 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest

Samantha Jones, 30 - Immigration Hold

April Wilson, 47 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Open Container

Scott Buddecke, 42 - Serve Jail Time

William Watson, 34 - Criminal Warrant

Joshua Roberts, 45 - Urinating or Defecating in Public

Montrese Kelly, 19 - Failure to Appear

Sherri Smith, 49 - County Warrant

Cody Urbanski, 27 - Controlled Substance Possession: Meth

Kerry Muggenburg, 35 - Failure to Appear

