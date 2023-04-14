Natrona County Arrest Log (4/13/23 – 4/14/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kaden Thornsberry, 18 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Michael Martinez, 45 - Hold for probation and Parole

Rayann Amato, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Jose Gonzalez-Mendoza, 49 - Immigration Hold

Dillion Andrews, 30 - Hold for probation and Parole

Andy Mireles, 30 - Hold for probation and Parole

Anacin Belving, 33 - Hold for probation and Parole

Deja Sunrhodes, 23 - District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

David Lambert, 39 - CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Marney Lara, 52 - Hold for probation and Parole

Rosalee Johnson, 27 - CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Audrey Rosche, 34 - Shoplifting, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Kurtis Kellch, 33 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Jason Whitney, 42 - Fail to Comply

Shielyn Perea, 39 - POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LESS

Stephen McNaughton, 65 - Fail to Comply, -Driving while license suspended/revo, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im

Ronald Benally, 51 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Catherine Morton, 67 - Fail to Comply

Kurt Deming, 56 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Anthony Brasiel, 19 - Criminal Warrant

Tiffany McDonald, 34 - Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Keith Moore, 48 - POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYS, Fail to Comply

Mariah Baglia, 20 - DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Wyoming April Blizzard 2023 It was a record breaking snow storm.

Listeners to the Wake Up Wyoming Show with Glenn Woods offered up photos from across Wyoming of the piles of snow around their homes after a spring storm that lasted almost 3 days.

Its funny what snow does when it settles.

But then, after the laughter, comes the work of digging out.