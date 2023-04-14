Natrona County Arrest Log (4/13/23 – 4/14/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kaden Thornsberry, 18 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Michael Martinez, 45 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Rayann Amato, 45 - Criminal Warrant
- Jose Gonzalez-Mendoza, 49 - Immigration Hold
- Dillion Andrews, 30 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Andy Mireles, 30 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Anacin Belving, 33 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Deja Sunrhodes, 23 - District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- David Lambert, 39 - CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
- Marney Lara, 52 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Rosalee Johnson, 27 - CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
- Audrey Rosche, 34 - Shoplifting, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
- Kurtis Kellch, 33 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Jason Whitney, 42 - Fail to Comply
- Shielyn Perea, 39 - POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LESS
- Stephen McNaughton, 65 - Fail to Comply, -Driving while license suspended/revo, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im
- Ronald Benally, 51 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Catherine Morton, 67 - Fail to Comply
- Kurt Deming, 56 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Anthony Brasiel, 19 - Criminal Warrant
- Tiffany McDonald, 34 - Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Keith Moore, 48 - POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYS, Fail to Comply
- Mariah Baglia, 20 - DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
