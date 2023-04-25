Natrona County Arrest Log (4/24/23 – 4/25/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Isaiah Rooney, 50 - Fail to Appear
- Adonis Little Dog, 29 - Fail to Appear
- Jonathon Davisson, 32 - Vandalism/Dest Prop, Interference W/PO
- Tara Farley, 48 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Richard Tracy, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Gumesindo Amaya, 59 - Insurance violation-No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo
- Harrison Demontiney, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for probation and Parole
- Andy Mireless, 30 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Capsule
- Jevon Bynum, 43 - Fail to Appear
- Charles Capps, 76 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense), Open Container-Posess/Consume While Oper
- Brandon Debyah, 27 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Roy Anthony, 39 - Fail to Appear
- Kenneth Spears, 62 - DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense W/IN 10 Years, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District
- Alicia Gray, 37 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense)