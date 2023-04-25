Natrona County Arrest Log (4/24/23 – 4/25/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Isaiah Rooney, 50 - Fail to Appear

Adonis Little Dog, 29 - Fail to Appear

Jonathon Davisson, 32 - Vandalism/Dest Prop, Interference W/PO

Tara Farley, 48 - Hold for probation and Parole

Richard Tracy, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Gumesindo Amaya, 59 - Insurance violation-No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

Harrison Demontiney, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for probation and Parole

Andy Mireless, 30 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Capsule

Jevon Bynum, 43 - Fail to Appear

Charles Capps, 76 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense), Open Container-Posess/Consume While Oper

Brandon Debyah, 27 - Hold for probation and Parole

Roy Anthony, 39 - Fail to Appear

Kenneth Spears, 62 - DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense W/IN 10 Years, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District

Alicia Gray, 37 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense)

