Natrona County Arrest Log (4/26/23 – 4/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kenneth Rogers, 50 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for WSP
- Robert Santistevan, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- Darvin Phillip, 28 - Courtesy Hold
- Felix Carrera, 31 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Cherylynn Grunwald, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Michael Bowden, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jonathan Gail, 36 - Courtesy Hold
- Nathan Vollan, 27 - Public Intoxication
- Adam Chaplin, 23 - DUI: Alcohol & Controlled Substance Combo - 1st Offense, Parking Prohibited on Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Capsule - 3 grams
- Cynthia Rich, 57 - Failure to Comply
- Shane Ryker, 31 - Shoplifting
- Geoffrey Smith, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Damien Pollock, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Adam Gates, 40 - Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest
- Colin Rundell, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joshua Roberts, 44 - Publix Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Keith Kuder, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Elizabeth Sterkel, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jordan Alegria, 22 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
These Adorable Casper Dogs Will Make Your Day Better
The 10 Commandments of Casper, WY
Although it's not a sin if you break any of these 10 commandments, you might get booted out of town.