Natrona County Arrest Log (4/26/23 – 4/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kenneth Rogers, 50 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for WSP

Robert Santistevan, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Darvin Phillip, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Felix Carrera, 31 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Cherylynn Grunwald, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Bowden, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jonathan Gail, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Nathan Vollan, 27 - Public Intoxication

Adam Chaplin, 23 - DUI: Alcohol & Controlled Substance Combo - 1st Offense, Parking Prohibited on Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Capsule - 3 grams

Cynthia Rich, 57 - Failure to Comply

Shane Ryker, 31 - Shoplifting

Geoffrey Smith, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Damien Pollock, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Adam Gates, 40 - Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest

Colin Rundell, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua Roberts, 44 - Publix Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance

Keith Kuder, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Elizabeth Sterkel, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jordan Alegria, 22 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

