Natrona County Arrest Log (4/27/23 – 4/28/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Vladimir Stanciu, 30 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Daniel Galindre, 32 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest.
- Anna Rosales, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Scott White, 39 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Terisa Pilago, 42 - Domestic Battery
- Jolene Addison, 48 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Eddie Hill, 49 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Chelsey Miller, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jeremy Schultz, 48 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
- Matthew Pavey, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Ryder Iddings, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Scott Eitel, 59 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Vehicle Registration Required
- Shawna Metzger, 30 - Failure to Comply
- Eric Brown, 32 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within 10 years)
- James Alley, 37 - Failure to Appear, Discharge Firearm or Other Weapon
