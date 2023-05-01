Natrona County Arrest Log (4/29/23 – 5/01/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Delvin Bitz, 60 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant

Jesse Pangus, 32 - Public Intoxication, Interference

Cortney Reed, 43 - Failure to Comply

Edward Rogers, 55 - Criminal Trespassing

Yolanda Barrera, 34 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Gerhard, 44 - Failure to Comply

Kevin Simpson, 46 - Possession - Marijuana

Shane Magestro, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Use of Controlled Substance

Michael Downey, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear

Joshua Roberts, 44 - Trespassing

Ronald Benally, 51 - Public Intoxication

Jordan Knox, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3oz or less

David Smith, 40 - Failure to Comply

Eric Cisneros, 40 -Resisting Arrest

Alan Love, 44 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply

Markieth Wheeler, 50 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Jermaine Palato, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jevon Bynum, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Shelley Woodfield, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Tomi Monear, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Kevin Ridl, 58 - Serve Jail Time

Kaylub Gibson, 27 - DUI, Speed Too Fast for Conditions, Proof of Financial Responsibility

Ryan Ryberg, 20 - Criminal Bench Warrant

