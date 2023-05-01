Natrona County Arrest Log (4/29/23 – 5/01/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Delvin Bitz, 60 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant
- Jesse Pangus, 32 - Public Intoxication, Interference
- Cortney Reed, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Edward Rogers, 55 - Criminal Trespassing
- Yolanda Barrera, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Matthew Gerhard, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Kevin Simpson, 46 - Possession - Marijuana
- Shane Magestro, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Use of Controlled Substance
- Michael Downey, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear
- Joshua Roberts, 44 - Trespassing
- Ronald Benally, 51 - Public Intoxication
- Jordan Knox, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3oz or less
- David Smith, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Eric Cisneros, 40 -Resisting Arrest
- Alan Love, 44 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply
- Markieth Wheeler, 50 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
- Jermaine Palato, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jevon Bynum, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Shelley Woodfield, 42 - Serve Jail Time
- Tomi Monear, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- Kevin Ridl, 58 - Serve Jail Time
- Kaylub Gibson, 27 - DUI, Speed Too Fast for Conditions, Proof of Financial Responsibility
- Ryan Ryberg, 20 - Criminal Bench Warrant
These Adorable Casper Dogs Will Make Your Day Better
The 10 Commandments of Casper, WY
Although it's not a sin if you break any of these 10 commandments, you might get booted out of town.