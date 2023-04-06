Natrona County Arrest Log (4/3/23 – 4/6/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shawn Duffy, 31 — Apply pressure on throat or neck, Domestic battery - first offense, .False imprisonment, Hold for probation and parole

Kendra Jones, 40 — Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Adam Lacey, 34 — Fail to comply.

Rodney Brafford — Fail to comply. Fail to appear.

William Brewer, 31 — DWUI - 1st offense or 2nd offense.

Matthew Short, 32 — Serve Jail Time.

Laurence Olson, 25 — Serve Jail Time.

Anthony Holloman, 43 — County warrant/Hold for agency, Fail to comply.

Ander Bryson, 27 — Possession controlled substance - powder or crystal, Interference, Fail to comply, Take controlled substance or liquid into jail.

Brian Greenlee, 38 — Criminal warrant.

Christopher McCain, 33 — Public Intoxication.

James Severson, 48 — Driving while license suspended.

Beau Carr, 42 — Failure to comply, Criminal warrant, Possession controlled substance - powder or crystal

Nicole Baucus, 24 — Possession of controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Alec Britt, 29 — Battery, Simple Assault, Interference.

