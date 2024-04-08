Natrona County Arrest Log (4/5/24 – 4/8/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- William Colton, 43 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Cody Noonan, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- Bethany Celestine-Brown, 41 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Edwin Horrach Albino, 44 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Dante Allison, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Thesha Fellon, 28 - Failure to Comply, NCIC Hit
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Mark Lehnen, 66 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense) , Insurance Violation - No Insurance
- James Andrews, 38 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Speed Too Fast for Conditions, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Michael Webster, 44 - Resisting Arrest - Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Shawn Daugherty, 42 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Hayden McGrath, 29 - Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace
- Justin Pedersen, 26 - Failure to Appear
- Billi Jo Peltonen, 48 - County Warrant
- Cameron Kinsella, 37 - Failure to Appear
- Brooke Olson, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jared Jensen, 55 - Trespassing
- Nash Phillips, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Melissa Call, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Andrew Fletcher, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Linsey Bondi, 37 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Dale Jepson, 58 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Assist Person in Custody, Open Container
- Kara Treloar, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Amber Ferre, 31 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
