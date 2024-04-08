Natrona County Arrest Log (4/5/24 – 4/8/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

William Colton, 43 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Cody Noonan, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Bethany Celestine-Brown, 41 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Edwin Horrach Albino, 44 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Dante Allison, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Thesha Fellon, 28 - Failure to Comply, NCIC Hit

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication

Mark Lehnen, 66 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense) , Insurance Violation - No Insurance

James Andrews, 38 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Speed Too Fast for Conditions, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Michael Webster, 44 - Resisting Arrest - Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Shawn Daugherty, 42 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Hayden McGrath, 29 - Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace

Justin Pedersen, 26 - Failure to Appear

Billi Jo Peltonen, 48 - County Warrant

Cameron Kinsella, 37 - Failure to Appear

Brooke Olson, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jared Jensen, 55 - Trespassing

Nash Phillips, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Melissa Call, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Andrew Fletcher, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Linsey Bondi, 37 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Dale Jepson, 58 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Assist Person in Custody, Open Container

Kara Treloar, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Amber Ferre, 31 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

