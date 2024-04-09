Natrona County Arrest Log (4/8/24 – 4/9/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ronald Knapp, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Aaron Harper, 33 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls
- William Yellowrobe, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Chance Cole, 25 - Criminal Warrant
- Benjamin Wolfe, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Harley Davis, 33 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Brandon Sears, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Juan Cortez-Chavez, 32 - Immigration Hold
- Cody Urbanski, 27 - Failure to Appear
- Sherette Lujan, 47 - Public Intoxication
- Eduin Bejarano-Lobo, 40 - Immigration Hold
- Rchard Janssen, 69 - County Warrant, NCIC Hit
- Dareck Girten, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Jarett David, 29 - Property Destruction: Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, county Warrant
