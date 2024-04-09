Natrona County Arrest Log (4/8/24 – 4/9/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ronald Knapp, 31 - Failure to Comply

Aaron Harper, 33 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls

William Yellowrobe, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Chance Cole, 25 - Criminal Warrant

Benjamin Wolfe, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Harley Davis, 33 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Brandon Sears, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Juan Cortez-Chavez, 32 - Immigration Hold

Cody Urbanski, 27 - Failure to Appear

Sherette Lujan, 47 - Public Intoxication

Eduin Bejarano-Lobo, 40 - Immigration Hold

Rchard Janssen, 69 - County Warrant, NCIC Hit

Dareck Girten, 33 - Public Intoxication

Jarett David, 29 - Property Destruction: Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, county Warrant

