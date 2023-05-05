Natrona County Arrest Log (5/04/23 – 5/05/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bradley Petty, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interference with a Peace Officer

Jordan Shoyo, 18 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Driving While License Cancelled or Suspended, Destruction of Property: Under $1000

Hokashina Fast Horse, 36 - Failure to Comply

Chase James, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Perry Fast Wolf, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Donald Smith, 59 - Public Intoxication

Darel McCracken, 64 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dawn Haworth, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Cynthia Barnett, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form, Failure to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole

Blaine Dunlavy, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Alicia Turner, 32 - Failure to Comply

Elmer Barton, 43 - Failure to Comply

Danny Ainsworth, 57 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Insurance Violation - No current Liability

Anthony Steelman, 27 - Failure to Comply

William Brungardt, 59 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense,

Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication, Possession - Marijuana

Nathan Vollan, 28 - Failure to Comply

Ashley Puryear, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

