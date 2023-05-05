Natrona County Arrest Log (5/04/23 – 5/05/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Bradley Petty, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interference with a Peace Officer
- Jordan Shoyo, 18 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Driving While License Cancelled or Suspended, Destruction of Property: Under $1000
- Hokashina Fast Horse, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Chase James, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Perry Fast Wolf, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Donald Smith, 59 - Public Intoxication
- Darel McCracken, 64 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dawn Haworth, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Cynthia Barnett, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form, Failure to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Blaine Dunlavy, 36 - Serve Jail Time
- Alicia Turner, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Elmer Barton, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Danny Ainsworth, 57 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Insurance Violation - No current Liability
- Anthony Steelman, 27 - Failure to Comply
- William Brungardt, 59 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense,
- Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication, Possession - Marijuana
- Nathan Vollan, 28 - Failure to Comply
- Ashley Puryear, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
