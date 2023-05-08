Natrona County Arrest Log (5/05/23 – 5/08/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justine Quiver, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Michael Bender, 28 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Christopher Howard, 47 - Criminal Warrant

Anthony Russell, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Kenneth Holland, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Jessika Arellano, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Michael Coury, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole, County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Danny Tolman, 73 - County Warrant

Ryan Freeman, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Brown, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Zackery Cole, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Trinity Martel, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant

Nickalas Mathill, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Derrick Jonas, 36 - Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication

David Smith, 40 - Public Intoxication

Josselyn Pratt, 40 - Marijuana Possession, Criminal Warrant

Marcel Brown, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear,

Jada Staggs, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Chance Airas, 27 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Serena Garduno, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

John Craddock, 19 - Bond Revocation

Angel Newport, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Officer, Fail to Appear

Blake Heard, 22 - Country Warrant

Jolene Addison, 48 - Failure to Comply

Kayla Gallagher, 36 - DUI, Traffic Control Signals

Shelby Trottier, 31 - DWUI (1st Offense)

Tanya Plume, 33 - DWUI

Coby Pluntz, 31 - DWUI

Korbyn Packard, 22 - Public Intoxication

Ryan Russell, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ronald Warmer, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open container

High Plains Fire Conference in Casper