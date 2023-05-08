Natrona County Arrest Log (5/05/23 – 5/08/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Justine Quiver, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Michael Bender, 28 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Christopher Howard, 47 - Criminal Warrant
- Anthony Russell, 22 - Serve Jail Time
- Kenneth Holland, 39 - Criminal Warrant
- Jessika Arellano, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Coury, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole, County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Danny Tolman, 73 - County Warrant
- Ryan Freeman, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Michael Brown, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Zackery Cole, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Trinity Martel, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant
- Nickalas Mathill, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Derrick Jonas, 36 - Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication
- David Smith, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Josselyn Pratt, 40 - Marijuana Possession, Criminal Warrant
- Marcel Brown, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear,
- Jada Staggs, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Chance Airas, 27 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Serena Garduno, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- John Craddock, 19 - Bond Revocation
- Angel Newport, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Officer, Fail to Appear
- Blake Heard, 22 - Country Warrant
- Jolene Addison, 48 - Failure to Comply
- Kayla Gallagher, 36 - DUI, Traffic Control Signals
- Shelby Trottier, 31 - DWUI (1st Offense)
- Tanya Plume, 33 - DWUI
- Coby Pluntz, 31 - DWUI
- Korbyn Packard, 22 - Public Intoxication
- Ryan Russell, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ronald Warmer, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open container