Natrona County Arrest Log (5/08/23 – 5/09/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Levi Zitterkopf, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jim Freeman, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Braunwyn Eaby, 32 - Bond Revocation

Andrew Hollandsworth, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Clarence Sifore, 54 - District Court Bench Warrant

Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication

Loren Drinkwater, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Daniel Thompson, 21 - Failure to Comply

