Natrona County Arrest Log (5/09/23 – 5/10/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ethan Chapman, 31 - Serving Weekends
- Arnaldo Gonzalez-Maradiaga, 34 - Immigration Hold
- Mikayla Plush, 24 - Courtesy Hold
- Timothy Gaffield, 39 - Criminal Warrant
- Marlon Marshall, 58 - Failure to Comply
- Brooke McQueary, 19 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole, Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police
- Christian Wright, 24 - Theft - $1000 or More, Shoplifting, Criminal Warrant
- Cody Edwards, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- David Cherry, 67 - Failure to Appear
- Andre Bryson, 28 - Failure to Appear
- Jason Lyons, 32 - Failure to Appear
- Ruby Higgins, 18 - Failure to Comply
- Jayson Frazier, 25 - Criminal Warrant, Marijuana - Possession