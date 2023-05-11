Natrona County Arrest Log (5/10/23 – 5/11/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joseph Barrera, 37 - Failure to Appear

Jolene Addison, 48 - Serve Jail Time

Seymour Katso, 44 - County Warrant

Tasha Meacham, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jeremiah Kemme, 40 - Failure to Comply

Kelly Lockwood, 44 - Failure to Appear

Jeremy Kelsey, 28 - County Warrant

Isaiah Sulzie, 21 - Criminal Warrant

Karley Wayts, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jashawn Crowley, 26 - Criminal Warrant, Property Destruction: Under $1000, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Theft - $1000 or More

Andrea Dees, 43 - County Warrant

Christopher Addison, 44 - Public Intoxication

Jesse Benson, 45 - Failure to Comply

David Gober, 49 - Trespassing

Walter Bunney, 58 - Public Intoxication

Heather Williams, 43 - Failure to Comply

Gabrielle Swanson, 24 - Failure to Comply

Dalton Lantz, 30 - DWUI

Lane Lindsey, 59 - DWUI (1st Offense)

High Plains Fire Conference in Casper