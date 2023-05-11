Natrona County Arrest Log (5/10/23 – 5/11/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Joseph Barrera, 37 - Failure to Appear
- Jolene Addison, 48 - Serve Jail Time
- Seymour Katso, 44 - County Warrant
- Tasha Meacham, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jeremiah Kemme, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Kelly Lockwood, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Jeremy Kelsey, 28 - County Warrant
- Isaiah Sulzie, 21 - Criminal Warrant
- Karley Wayts, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jashawn Crowley, 26 - Criminal Warrant, Property Destruction: Under $1000, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Theft - $1000 or More
- Andrea Dees, 43 - County Warrant
- Christopher Addison, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Jesse Benson, 45 - Failure to Comply
- David Gober, 49 - Trespassing
- Walter Bunney, 58 - Public Intoxication
- Heather Williams, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Gabrielle Swanson, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Dalton Lantz, 30 - DWUI
- Lane Lindsey, 59 - DWUI (1st Offense)