Natrona County Arrest Log (5/12/23 – 5/15/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jacob Myron, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Davey Reed, 42 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Patrick Walker, 58 - Failure to Comply
- Johnny Alegria, 54 - Failure to Appear
- Bradley Tillett, 43 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest
- Joshua Roberts, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Dawn Lee, 38 - Failure to Appear
- Henry Santos, 27 - Failure to Appear
- Tilina Robinson, 35 - DUI, Property Destruction, Failure to Appear
- Ryder Iddings, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Megan Day, 28 - Failure to Comply
- Austin Martin, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant
- Francisco Black, 21 - County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Kati Cochran, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container - Alcohol/Moving Vehicle
- Keegan Marshall, 32 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Michael Poulos, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Suspended, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Kristi Henderson, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Amanda Wilson, 46 - Failure to Appear
- Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession
- James Mavigliano, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kenneth Skrok, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Cassandra Tuma, 34 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Ronald Hanson, 49 - County Warrant
- Toni Brown, 33 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession
- Robert Crosby, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Ronald Benally, 51 - Public Intoxication
- John Reynolds, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Capsule - 3 Grams, Criminal Warrant,
- Saul Biscaino, 26 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Run Stop Sign
- Paul Mapes, 61 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Ryelan Sjostrom, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Connor Tubridy, 21 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Roger Wall, 37 - Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Insurance Violation, Fail to Appear
- Yasmine Gonzalez Kletsch, 19 - Stalking
- Shawna Severson, 46 - DWUI - 1st Offense
- Andrew Stanwick, 29 - County Warrant