Natrona County Arrest Log (5/12/23 – 5/15/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jacob Myron, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Davey Reed, 42 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Patrick Walker, 58 - Failure to Comply

Johnny Alegria, 54 - Failure to Appear

Bradley Tillett, 43 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest

Joshua Roberts, 44 - Failure to Appear

Dawn Lee, 38 - Failure to Appear

Henry Santos, 27 - Failure to Appear

Tilina Robinson, 35 - DUI, Property Destruction, Failure to Appear

Ryder Iddings, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Megan Day, 28 - Failure to Comply

Austin Martin, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant

Francisco Black, 21 - County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Kati Cochran, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container - Alcohol/Moving Vehicle

Keegan Marshall, 32 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Michael Poulos, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Suspended, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Kristi Henderson, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Amanda Wilson, 46 - Failure to Appear

Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession

James Mavigliano, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kenneth Skrok, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Cassandra Tuma, 34 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Ronald Hanson, 49 - County Warrant

Toni Brown, 33 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession

Robert Crosby, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol

Ronald Benally, 51 - Public Intoxication

John Reynolds, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Capsule - 3 Grams, Criminal Warrant,

Saul Biscaino, 26 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Run Stop Sign

Paul Mapes, 61 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Ryelan Sjostrom, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Connor Tubridy, 21 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Roger Wall, 37 - Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Insurance Violation, Fail to Appear

Yasmine Gonzalez Kletsch, 19 - Stalking

Shawna Severson, 46 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Andrew Stanwick, 29 - County Warrant

