Natrona County Arrest Log (5/15/23 – 5/16/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Luis Ruedas-Hernandez, 35 - Contract Hold
- Sherette Lujan, 46 - Bond Revocation
- Robin Siepp, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kevin Dietz, 42 - District County Bench Warrant
- Malachy Springer, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Glenn Weir, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Justin Anderson, 40 - Failure to Appear
- William Davis, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Miranda Parsons, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid
- Kavan Peppersack, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Bradley Petty, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Kati Cochran, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- John Reynolds, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shandel Harnsberger, 31 - Driving While License Suspended, Driving Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Scott Buddecke, 42 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Brandon Debyah, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Caleb Walker, 19 - Under 21 - Consume Alcohol, Possession of Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon