Natrona County Arrest Log (5/15/23 – 5/16/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Luis Ruedas-Hernandez, 35 - Contract Hold

Sherette Lujan, 46 - Bond Revocation

Robin Siepp, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kevin Dietz, 42 - District County Bench Warrant

Malachy Springer, 19 - Failure to Appear

Glenn Weir, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Justin Anderson, 40 - Failure to Appear

William Davis, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Miranda Parsons, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid

Kavan Peppersack, 22 - Failure to Comply

Bradley Petty, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Kati Cochran, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

John Reynolds, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shandel Harnsberger, 31 - Driving While License Suspended, Driving Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Scott Buddecke, 42 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Brandon Debyah, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Caleb Walker, 19 - Under 21 - Consume Alcohol, Possession of Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon

High Plains Fire Conference in Casper