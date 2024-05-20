Natrona County Arrest Log (5/15/24 – 5/20/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Chad Stewart, 51 - Contract Hold
- Shelton Cagle, 27 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Abigaile Anderson, 18 - Failure to Comply
- Jacob Flesher, 29 - Serve Jail Time
- Callie Hunsberger, 27 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Courtesy Hold
- Douglas Langholf, 66 - Courtesy Hold
- Kenneth Doherty, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Joseph Ojeda, 55 - Burglary: Vehicle, Criminal Entry
- Craig Hopes, 41 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Jason Whitney, 43 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Wyatt Wirth, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Ryan Russell, 40 - Serve Jail Time
- Cristie Love, 47 - Loitering
- Hayden McGrath, 29 - Disturbing the Peace: Obstructs Pedestrian
- Marcus Smith, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Donald Beach, 58 - Serve Jail Time
- Matthew Geis, 51 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Domanic Gaylord, 18 - Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Trespassing
- Luke Evans, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 Oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams, Interfere With Peace Officer, County Warrant
- Mariah Ellis, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 Oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams
- Dan Kirchner, 53 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Open Container, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Sierra Nafziger, 27 - Public Intoxication
- Christina Hymel, 43 - Breach of Peace
- Garrett Stoddard, 31 - Failure to Appear
- Riley Larkins, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Tristan Cochran, 25 - Reckless Endangering, Interfere With Peace Officer, Hunt Under the Influence,
- Charlette Whiteman, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Janail Koop, 39 - Failure to Appear
- Dennis Howard, 44 - Open Container, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle: No current
- Antonio Johnson, 35 - Failure to Appear
- Natellie Herrera, 18 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Cody Elrod, 40 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Simple Assault, Interfere With Peace Officer, Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II, or III, Breach of Peace, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol of Controlled Substance
- Francisco Sosa, 28 - Public Intoxication
- Rylan Trout-Johnson, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Nicole Dooley, 33 - Stalking: Misdemeanor
- Kelly Lockwood, 45 - Criminal Warrant
- Juan Quinn, 24 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 Oz or Less
- Adriana Sanchez, 21 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Bridgett Briggs, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol of Controlled Substance
- Myron Francisco, 41 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense
- Robert Watson, 19 - DUI
- Jennifer Carey, 40 - Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense
- Zachary Carlson, 36 - Violate Protection Order
- Jacob Reeves, 29 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply, Property Destruction: Under $1000
- Edwin Horrach Albino, 44 - Failure to Comply
