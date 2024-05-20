Natrona County Arrest Log (5/15/24 – 5/20/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chad Stewart, 51 - Contract Hold

Shelton Cagle, 27 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Abigaile Anderson, 18 - Failure to Comply

Jacob Flesher, 29 - Serve Jail Time

Callie Hunsberger, 27 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Courtesy Hold

Douglas Langholf, 66 - Courtesy Hold

Kenneth Doherty, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Joseph Ojeda, 55 - Burglary: Vehicle, Criminal Entry

Craig Hopes, 41 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Jason Whitney, 43 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Wyatt Wirth, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Ryan Russell, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Cristie Love, 47 - Loitering

Hayden McGrath, 29 - Disturbing the Peace: Obstructs Pedestrian

Marcus Smith, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Donald Beach, 58 - Serve Jail Time

Matthew Geis, 51 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Domanic Gaylord, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Daniel Harris, 55 - Trespassing

Luke Evans, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 Oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams, Interfere With Peace Officer, County Warrant

Mariah Ellis, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 Oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams

Dan Kirchner, 53 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Open Container, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Sierra Nafziger, 27 - Public Intoxication

Christina Hymel, 43 - Breach of Peace

Garrett Stoddard, 31 - Failure to Appear

Riley Larkins, 31 - Failure to Comply

Tristan Cochran, 25 - Reckless Endangering, Interfere With Peace Officer, Hunt Under the Influence,

Charlette Whiteman, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Janail Koop, 39 - Failure to Appear

Dennis Howard, 44 - Open Container, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle: No current

Antonio Johnson, 35 - Failure to Appear

Natellie Herrera, 18 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Cody Elrod, 40 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Simple Assault, Interfere With Peace Officer, Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II, or III, Breach of Peace, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol of Controlled Substance

Francisco Sosa, 28 - Public Intoxication

Rylan Trout-Johnson, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Nicole Dooley, 33 - Stalking: Misdemeanor

Kelly Lockwood, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Juan Quinn, 24 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 Oz or Less

Adriana Sanchez, 21 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Bridgett Briggs, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol of Controlled Substance

Myron Francisco, 41 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense

Robert Watson, 19 - DUI

Jennifer Carey, 40 - Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense

Zachary Carlson, 36 - Violate Protection Order

Jacob Reeves, 29 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply, Property Destruction: Under $1000

Edwin Horrach Albino, 44 - Failure to Comply

