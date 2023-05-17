Natrona County Arrest Log (5/16/23 – 5/17/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Leanna LaFleur, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant

Ricky Dougherty, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant

Joseph Martinez, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sarel Herrera-Garcia, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Nicholas Schuppan, 45 - Courtesy Hold

Jose Bedolla-Vasquez, 31 - Immigration Hold

Tabitha Overgard, 46 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Zachary Garriott, 26 - Probationary Court Hold

Robert Crosby, 36 - NCIC Hit, Failure to Comply

Abigal Turner, 20 - Aggressive Solicitation - Intimidation, NCIC Hit

Roger Wall, 37 - DWUI (1st Offense), Driving Without Interlock Device (1st Offense)

Carolyn Stice, 34 - Manufacturing or Delivery of Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance

Shawn Schriner, 21 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap- 3 grams, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Tara Gould, 49 - Public Intoxication

