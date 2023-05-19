Natrona County Arrest Log (5/18/23 – 5/19/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shauna Denecke, 19 - Failure to Appear

Karen Beasley, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Wayne Knofel, 63 - Serve Jail Time

Courtney Huggins, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Meth, Hold for Probation and Parole

Vance Silvia, 55 - Public Intoxication

Christopher Cardwell, 59 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply

Richard Horton, 51 - Failure to Appear

Scott Philo, 35 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Resisting Arrest

Tabitha Overgard, 46 - Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

William Hackman, 27 - Public Intoxication

Christopher Carlen, 40 - Failure to Comply

