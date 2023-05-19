Natrona County Arrest Log (5/18/23 – 5/19/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Shauna Denecke, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Karen Beasley, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Wayne Knofel, 63 - Serve Jail Time
- Courtney Huggins, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Meth, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Vance Silvia, 55 - Public Intoxication
- Christopher Cardwell, 59 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply
- Richard Horton, 51 - Failure to Appear
- Scott Philo, 35 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Resisting Arrest
- Tabitha Overgard, 46 - Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- William Hackman, 27 - Public Intoxication
- Christopher Carlen, 40 - Failure to Comply