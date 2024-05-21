Natrona County Arrest Log (5/20/24 – 5/21/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Addison, 45 - Failure to Appear

Kevin Ridl, 59 - Hold for Circuit Court

Patrick Walker, 59 - Serve Jail Time

Julian Lopez, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Caleb Walker, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jennifer Carey, 40 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

James Burk, 28 - DUI

Jennifer Griebel, 45 - Failure to Appear

Michael Saylor, 62 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Kyler Phillips, 32 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Resisting Arrest, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

