Natrona County Arrest Log (5/21/24 – 5/22/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

William Rule, 54 - Failure to Comply

Jessica Burger, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Andrew Goswick, 36 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Casper Reentry Center

Alysha Dahl, 31 - County Warrant

Bo McKinney, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ronald Nelson, 57 - Criminal Warrant

Eric Petz, 41 - NCIC Hit, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Vernon Kellogg, 49 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

