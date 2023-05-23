Natrona County Arrest Log (5/22/23 – 5/23/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Sheldon Jones, 43 - Failure to Appear

Lance Sivertson, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kenneth Doerge, 44 - Bond Revocation

Leonard Wegner, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Mary Ellen Yates, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Cardwell, 59 - Public Intoxication

Derrick Young, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Shawn Gibbons-Ries, 34 - Failure to Comply

Adam Gates, 40 - Failure to Comply

Jordan Shoyo, 18 - Assault, Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication, Minor in Possession of alcohol

