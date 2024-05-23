Natrona County Arrest Log (5/22/24 – 5/23/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeremy Lambson, 34 - Serve Jail Time

James Sack, 55 - DUI / Serious Bodily Injury: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Brianna Taggart, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Manufacture / Sale

Audrey Nelson, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

Leonard Wegner, 53 - Criminal Warrant

