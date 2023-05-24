Natrona County Arrest Log (5/23/23 – 5/24/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Heather Fullerton, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Krista McVey, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, County Warrant
- Jakob Porter, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brent Sanborn, 22 - Serve Jail Time
- Chandra Lafferty, 43 - Serve Jail Time
- Rayanna McCurdy, 21 - Serve Jail Time
- Joseph Cavalli, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Anthony Coughlin, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Christopher Lawrence, 30 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Burglary: Building, Interference with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Kearra Brown, 20 - Public Intoxication, Minor in Possession - Alcohol
- Elizabeth Sterkel, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Davey Reed, 42 - Disturbing the Peace