Natrona County Arrest Log (5/23/23 – 5/24/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Heather Fullerton, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Krista McVey, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, County Warrant

Jakob Porter, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brent Sanborn, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Chandra Lafferty, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Rayanna McCurdy, 21 - Serve Jail Time

Joseph Cavalli, 38 - Public Intoxication

Anthony Coughlin, 36 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Lawrence, 30 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Burglary: Building, Interference with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Kearra Brown, 20 - Public Intoxication, Minor in Possession - Alcohol

Elizabeth Sterkel, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Davey Reed, 42 - Disturbing the Peace

