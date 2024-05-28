Natrona County Arrest Log (5/23/24 – 5/28/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeremy Caster, 29 - Criminal Warrant

Marcus Grayson, 40 - Criminal Warrant

Roger McCoy, 66 - County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer

Ronald Sauve, 62, - Courtesy Hold

Daniel Culp, 34 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Resisting Arrest

Matthew Gerhard, 45 - Trespassing

Alicia Gray, 38 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Tomi Monear, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant

Cory Campbell, 40 - Resisting Arrest

Richard Horton, 52 - Public Intoxication

Tayla McGrady, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant

Garrett Revere, 65 - Public Intoxication

Kurt Deming, 57 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Jason Cane, 38 - Failure to Appear

Lanny Wilson, 28 - Disturbing the Peace

Bruce Shampang, 19 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Under 18 Possession/Use Tobacco: 1st Offense

Bailey Clingman, 19 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Under 18 Possession/Use Tobacco: 1st Offense, Under 21: Possession of Alcohol

Larry Lewellen, 35 - Public Intoxication

Salvador Tapia, 37 - Domestic Battery

Vanessa Fuller, 47 - Failure to Comply, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Resisting Arrest, Parks: Alcohol & Public Intoxication, Parks: Hours of Operation; After Hours, Open Container

Marcus Owens, 40 - Public Intoxication

Robert Ybarra, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Kalea Harvey, 24 - Failure to Appear

Ryan Heidekrueger, 39 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Open Container, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle

Austin McCallister, 34 - Failure to Comply

Clinton Low, 44 - DUI

Richard Short, 53 - Domestic Battery,

Kenneth Crawford, 23 - Sex Offender: Failure to Change Registered, County Warrant

Charles King, 37 - County Warrant

Jon Mockensturm, 30 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Rodney Brafford, 46 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Leo Monroe, 44 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container

Daryl Jennings, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Louis Yellowfox, 39 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Chavez, 24 - Failure to Comply

Santos Pop-Chopen, 26 - Immigration Hold

Andrew Holmes, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Hope Gallagher, 37 - Failure to Comply

Lindsey Thurman, 46 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Anthony Stanford, 41 - Public Intoxication

Casey Pate, 43 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Allen Jennings, 32 - County Warrant

Jose Hernandez-Macias, 23 - NCIC Hit

Travis Mayhew, 32 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Jill Sellars, 50 - Failure to Comply

Randal Fox, 59 - Criminal Warrant

Moriah Struck, 46 - Failure to Comply

Austin Laughman, 30 - DUI, Reckless Driving, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Breach of Peace, Aggravated Assault & Battery

