Natrona County Arrest Log (5/23/24 – 5/28/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeremy Caster, 29 - Criminal Warrant
- Marcus Grayson, 40 - Criminal Warrant
- Roger McCoy, 66 - County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Ronald Sauve, 62, - Courtesy Hold
- Daniel Culp, 34 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Resisting Arrest
- Matthew Gerhard, 45 - Trespassing
- Alicia Gray, 38 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Tomi Monear, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Cory Campbell, 40 - Resisting Arrest
- Richard Horton, 52 - Public Intoxication
- Tayla McGrady, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Garrett Revere, 65 - Public Intoxication
- Kurt Deming, 57 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Jason Cane, 38 - Failure to Appear
- Lanny Wilson, 28 - Disturbing the Peace
- Bruce Shampang, 19 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Under 18 Possession/Use Tobacco: 1st Offense
- Bailey Clingman, 19 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Under 18 Possession/Use Tobacco: 1st Offense, Under 21: Possession of Alcohol
- Larry Lewellen, 35 - Public Intoxication
- Salvador Tapia, 37 - Domestic Battery
- Vanessa Fuller, 47 - Failure to Comply, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Resisting Arrest, Parks: Alcohol & Public Intoxication, Parks: Hours of Operation; After Hours, Open Container
- Marcus Owens, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Robert Ybarra, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- Kalea Harvey, 24 - Failure to Appear
- Ryan Heidekrueger, 39 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Open Container, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle
- Austin McCallister, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Clinton Low, 44 - DUI
- Richard Short, 53 - Domestic Battery,
- Kenneth Crawford, 23 - Sex Offender: Failure to Change Registered, County Warrant
- Charles King, 37 - County Warrant
- Jon Mockensturm, 30 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Rodney Brafford, 46 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Leo Monroe, 44 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container
- Daryl Jennings, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Louis Yellowfox, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Joseph Chavez, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Santos Pop-Chopen, 26 - Immigration Hold
- Andrew Holmes, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Hope Gallagher, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Lindsey Thurman, 46 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Anthony Stanford, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Casey Pate, 43 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Allen Jennings, 32 - County Warrant
- Jose Hernandez-Macias, 23 - NCIC Hit
- Travis Mayhew, 32 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Jill Sellars, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Randal Fox, 59 - Criminal Warrant
- Moriah Struck, 46 - Failure to Comply
- Austin Laughman, 30 - DUI, Reckless Driving, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Breach of Peace, Aggravated Assault & Battery
