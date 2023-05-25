Natrona County Arrest Log (5/24/23 – 5/25/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

David Foster, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Brayden Almgren, 23 - Courtesy Hold

Nathan Vollan, 28 - Public Intoxication

Dominic Myers, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dustin Burke, 44 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply

Zachary Carlson, 35 - Failure to Appear

Joshua Roberts, 44 - Littering

