Natrona County Arrest Log (5/26/23 – 5/30/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ernest Ingram, 60 - Failure to Comply

Ashley Carabajal, 34 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center

Chad Mulloy, 39 - Public Intoxication, Shoplifting, Failure to Comply

Chester Addison, 43 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant

Joshua Slaughter, 23 - Conspire to Commit Felony, Attempt & Conspire, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Curtis Green, 20 - Attempt to Conspire, Conspire to Commit Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police

Charles Jemison, 23 - Kidnapping, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Robbery: Threaten, Attempt to Conspire

Tristan Reddon, 23 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest

Trevor Cecchettini, 49 - Failure to Comply

Curtis Rahman, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Duane Evenson, 55 - Criminal Warrant

Chad Harpster, 35 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Cody Clingman, 19 - Driving While Under the Influence

Lindsay Rickert, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Larry Cuzick, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 oz or less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Francisco Enriq Fernandez, 24 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Joshua Haworth, 32 - Failure to Comply

Brianna McLaughlin, 20 - Failure to Appear

Kaitlynn Peeler, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Tasha Meacham, 45 - Hold for CAC

Justin Arnold, 35 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Jacob Dziewic, 31 - Reckless Driving, Driving While Under the Influence

Tyler Fraser, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Kostantino Zacharakis, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant

Gavin Collier, 22 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Barrera, 37 - Simple Assault, Criminal Entry

Zachary Krueger, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with a Peace Officer, Hold for Probation and Parole

Robin Collins, 43 - Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance

Anthony Holbrook, 19 - Driving While Under the Influence, Marijuana - Possession, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Matthew Mitchell, 29 - Failure to Comply, Driving While Under the Influence, Follow Too Closely

Merissa Apodaca, 20 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

Sharif Grissom, 31 - Driving While Under the Influence, Headlamps Required (Fix It)

Travis Mead, 35 - Driving While Under the Influence, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container, FTGROW- For Emergency Vehicle

Chantell Shaw, 34 - Failure to Appear

Tomi Monear, 37 - Serve Jail Time

John Thellmann, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Roy Anthony, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Thomas McClure, 38 - Serve Jail Time

