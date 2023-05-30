Natrona County Arrest Log (5/26/23 – 5/30/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ernest Ingram, 60 - Failure to Comply
- Ashley Carabajal, 34 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center
- Chad Mulloy, 39 - Public Intoxication, Shoplifting, Failure to Comply
- Chester Addison, 43 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant
- Joshua Slaughter, 23 - Conspire to Commit Felony, Attempt & Conspire, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Curtis Green, 20 - Attempt to Conspire, Conspire to Commit Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police
- Charles Jemison, 23 - Kidnapping, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Robbery: Threaten, Attempt to Conspire
- Tristan Reddon, 23 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest
- Trevor Cecchettini, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Curtis Rahman, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Duane Evenson, 55 - Criminal Warrant
- Chad Harpster, 35 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Cody Clingman, 19 - Driving While Under the Influence
- Lindsay Rickert, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Larry Cuzick, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 oz or less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Francisco Enriq Fernandez, 24 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Joshua Haworth, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Brianna McLaughlin, 20 - Failure to Appear
- Kaitlynn Peeler, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Tasha Meacham, 45 - Hold for CAC
- Justin Arnold, 35 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Jacob Dziewic, 31 - Reckless Driving, Driving While Under the Influence
- Tyler Fraser, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Kostantino Zacharakis, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant
- Gavin Collier, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Joseph Barrera, 37 - Simple Assault, Criminal Entry
- Zachary Krueger, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with a Peace Officer, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Robin Collins, 43 - Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance
- Anthony Holbrook, 19 - Driving While Under the Influence, Marijuana - Possession, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Matthew Mitchell, 29 - Failure to Comply, Driving While Under the Influence, Follow Too Closely
- Merissa Apodaca, 20 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Sharif Grissom, 31 - Driving While Under the Influence, Headlamps Required (Fix It)
- Travis Mead, 35 - Driving While Under the Influence, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container, FTGROW- For Emergency Vehicle
- Chantell Shaw, 34 - Failure to Appear
- Tomi Monear, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- John Thellmann, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Roy Anthony, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Thomas McClure, 38 - Serve Jail Time
