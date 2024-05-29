Natrona County Arrest Log (5/28/24 – 5/29/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kevin Skaj, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Alec Rowan, 20 - Courtesy Hold
- Holly Olsen, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Daniel Purdin-killa, 33 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Morgan McGee, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Ty Patterson, 31 - Failure to Appear
- Jacob Michael, 21 - Serve Jail Time
- Dustin Dykstra, 34 - County Warrant
- Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Camping Restricted in the City, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Caleb Walker, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- David Heth, 65 - Failure to Comply
- Isaiah Rooney, 51 - Failure to Appear
- Courtney Klein, 28 - NCIC Hit
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Yovani Perez-Gonzales, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Dennis Howard, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Armando Martinez, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Rodney Liesinger, 49 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession, Open Container
