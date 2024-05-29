Natrona County Arrest Log (5/28/24 – 5/29/24)

Natrona County Arrest Log (5/28/24 – 5/29/24)

Canva

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

  • Kevin Skaj, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
  • Alec Rowan, 20 - Courtesy Hold
  • Holly Olsen, 45 - Failure to Appear
  • Daniel Purdin-killa, 33 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
  • Morgan McGee, 42 - Failure to Comply
  • Ty Patterson, 31 - Failure to Appear
  • Jacob Michael, 21 - Serve Jail Time
  • Dustin Dykstra, 34 - County Warrant
  • Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Camping Restricted in the City, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
  • Caleb Walker,  20 - Hold for Probation and Parole
  • David Heth, 65 - Failure to Comply
  • Isaiah Rooney, 51 - Failure to Appear
  • Courtney Klein, 28 - NCIC Hit
  • Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication
  • Yovani Perez-Gonzales, 29 - Courtesy Hold
  • Dennis Howard, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
  • Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
  • Armando Martinez, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
  • Rodney Liesinger, 49 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession, Open Container

Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024

Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department

Casper Police Department Block Party 2024

Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department

Filed Under: arrest in Casper, Casper Arrest Log, jail roster, Natrona County Arrest Log, Natrona County Detention Center
Categories: Casper News, Crime

More From 104.7 KISS-FM