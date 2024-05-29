Natrona County Arrest Log (5/28/24 – 5/29/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Skaj, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Alec Rowan, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Holly Olsen, 45 - Failure to Appear

Daniel Purdin-killa, 33 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Morgan McGee, 42 - Failure to Comply

Ty Patterson, 31 - Failure to Appear

Jacob Michael, 21 - Serve Jail Time

Dustin Dykstra, 34 - County Warrant

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Camping Restricted in the City, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Caleb Walker, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole

David Heth, 65 - Failure to Comply

Isaiah Rooney, 51 - Failure to Appear

Courtney Klein, 28 - NCIC Hit

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication

Yovani Perez-Gonzales, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Dennis Howard, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Armando Martinez, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Rodney Liesinger, 49 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession, Open Container

Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department