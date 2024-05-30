Natrona County Arrest Log (5/29/24 – 5/30/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ronald Clark, 56 - Failure to Comply
- Wade Gray, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Elijah Cole-Alble, 22 - Courtesy Hold
- Jace Brown, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Johnny Alegria, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Garrett Revere, 65 - Trespassing, Marijuana - Possession
- Hayden McGrath, 29 - Obstruct or Injure Street, Highway or Bridge
- Adam Petty, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Nicholas Brown, 32 - Open Container, Public Intoxication
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Skyler Elder, 32 - DWUI, Hit & Run (Attended Vehicle / Property)
- Elijah Hunt, 38 - Failure to Comply
- Kelsey Eagle Road, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail
- Domenich Gumfory, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
