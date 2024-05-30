Natrona County Arrest Log (5/29/24 – 5/30/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ronald Clark, 56 - Failure to Comply

Wade Gray, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Elijah Cole-Alble, 22 - Courtesy Hold

Jace Brown, 26 - Failure to Comply

Johnny Alegria, 55 - Failure to Comply

Garrett Revere, 65 - Trespassing, Marijuana - Possession

Hayden McGrath, 29 - Obstruct or Injure Street, Highway or Bridge

Adam Petty, 45 - Failure to Comply

Nicholas Brown, 32 - Open Container, Public Intoxication

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Skyler Elder, 32 - DWUI, Hit & Run (Attended Vehicle / Property)

Elijah Hunt, 38 - Failure to Comply

Kelsey Eagle Road, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail

Domenich Gumfory, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department