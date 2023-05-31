Natrona County Arrest Log (5/30/23 – 5/31/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Monique Campbell, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Scott Johnson, 37 - Criminal Entry

Emran Hossain, 22 - Immigration Hold

Madison McCarthy, 28 - Failure to Appear

Autumn Beadle, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sean Maher, 50 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Angelina Caballero, 26 - Failure to Comply

Rosaline Addison, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Amber Cook, 33 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply

Maurice Trevino, 32 - Unlawful Entry Into Occupied Structure, Battery, Simple Assault

Trevor Tolliver, 18 - Public Intoxication, Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Marijuana - Possession, Tobacco - Possession

Casper's Favorite Restaurants For Comfort Foods These were the top Casper areas spots chosen by you, for the best comfort food spots.