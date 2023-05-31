Natrona County Arrest Log (5/30/23 – 5/31/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Monique Campbell, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Scott Johnson, 37 - Criminal Entry
- Emran Hossain, 22 - Immigration Hold
- Madison McCarthy, 28 - Failure to Appear
- Autumn Beadle, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Sean Maher, 50 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Angelina Caballero, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Rosaline Addison, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Amber Cook, 33 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply
- Maurice Trevino, 32 - Unlawful Entry Into Occupied Structure, Battery, Simple Assault
- Trevor Tolliver, 18 - Public Intoxication, Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Marijuana - Possession, Tobacco - Possession
