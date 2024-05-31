Natrona County Arrest Log (5/30/24 – 5/31/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

  • Malachy Springer, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
  • Gerald Finch, 55 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Trespassing, Shoplifting: 1st Offense
  • Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
  • Chase Harris, 26 - Courtesy Hold
  • Tiffany Madrid, 42 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
  • Miguel Gonzales, 36 - Courtesy Hold
  • Daniel Teel, 47 - Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing
  • Ariana Upton, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
  • Gena LeBlanc, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
  • Raymond Scrogham, 46 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer, Interfere With Emergency Calls
  • Alex Yurkiewicz, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
  • Spencer Rhodes, 30 - Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II or III
  • Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Public Intoxication
  • Marcel Brown, 34 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
  • Daniel Harris, 55 - Trespassing

