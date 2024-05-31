Natrona County Arrest Log (5/30/24 – 5/31/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Malachy Springer, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Gerald Finch, 55 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Trespassing, Shoplifting: 1st Offense

Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Chase Harris, 26 - Courtesy Hold

Tiffany Madrid, 42 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Miguel Gonzales, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Daniel Teel, 47 - Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing

Ariana Upton, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Gena LeBlanc, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Raymond Scrogham, 46 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer, Interfere With Emergency Calls

Alex Yurkiewicz, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Spencer Rhodes, 30 - Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II or III

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Public Intoxication

Marcel Brown, 34 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Daniel Harris, 55 - Trespassing

