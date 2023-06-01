Natrona County Arrest Log (5/31/23 – 6/1/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Spencer Rhodes - 29 - Serve Jail Time

Ronald Hanson, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Anthony Vanvugt, 26 - Criminal Warrant

Brian Coleman, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Manufacturing or Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver

Harley Davis, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Thesha Fellon, 28 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Interference with a Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Meth, Open Container

Clarence Sifore, 54 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication

Seriann Davis, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Makayla Tighe, 24 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Gallagher, 51 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Shawvon LeBlanc, 34 - Failure to Comply

David Drakos, 50 - Driving While Under the Influence

Robert Holden, 58 - Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Geneva Parker, 46 - Failure to Appear

Samuel Hart, 22 - Public Intoxication

Jason Spurlin, 45 - Interference with a Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz

