Natrona County Arrest Log (5/31/23 – 6/1/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Spencer Rhodes - 29 - Serve Jail Time
- Ronald Hanson, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Anthony Vanvugt, 26 - Criminal Warrant
- Brian Coleman, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Manufacturing or Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver
- Harley Davis, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Thesha Fellon, 28 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Interference with a Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Meth, Open Container
- Clarence Sifore, 54 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Dennis Little Whiteman, 56 - Public Intoxication
- Seriann Davis, 47 - Serve Jail Time
- Makayla Tighe, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Joseph Gallagher, 51 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shawvon LeBlanc, 34 - Failure to Comply
- David Drakos, 50 - Driving While Under the Influence
- Robert Holden, 58 - Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Geneva Parker, 46 - Failure to Appear
- Samuel Hart, 22 - Public Intoxication
- Jason Spurlin, 45 - Interference with a Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz