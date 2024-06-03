Natrona County Arrest Log (5/31/24 – 6/3/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Boyce, 43 - Serving Weekends

Michael Brown, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Anthony Stanford, 41 - Public Intoxication

Amelia Kraft, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Cheyenne Medicinetop, 20 - County Warrant

Amber Brough, 47 - Public Intoxication

Zachary Fuhrer, 18 - Hold for Circuit Court

Anthony Johnson, 46 - Public Intoxication

Bryan Doss, 18 - Burglary: Building, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Property Destruction: Under $1000, Interfere With Peace Officer, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Luther Corder, 19 - Serve Jail Time

Elburn Bailey, 43 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Failure to Comply

Gabriel Gonzales, 52 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Richard Ralston, 53 - Marijuana - Possession, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Tommie Pavey, 37 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication

Taylor Edwards, 26 - DUI, Driving While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Riley Holmes, 19 - Under 21: Have Measurable BAC in Body

Caleb Doyle, 21 - NCIC Hit

Luis Gutierrez Ramirez, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Shanna Jolley, 35 - County Warrant

Jesse Benson, 46 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jerry Fernandez, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Matthew Matney, 36 - Public Intoxication

Nicholas Kudolla, 41 - Failure to Comply

Lanny Wilson, 28 - Criminal Trespass

Joah Crouch, 18 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Minor in Possession of Tobacco

Brayden Makin, 19 - Failure to Appear

Harley Johnson, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram



Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department