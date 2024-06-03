Natrona County Arrest Log (5/31/24 – 6/3/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Christopher Boyce, 43 - Serving Weekends
- Michael Brown, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Anthony Stanford, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Amelia Kraft, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Cheyenne Medicinetop, 20 - County Warrant
- Amber Brough, 47 - Public Intoxication
- Zachary Fuhrer, 18 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Anthony Johnson, 46 - Public Intoxication
- Bryan Doss, 18 - Burglary: Building, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Property Destruction: Under $1000, Interfere With Peace Officer, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- Luther Corder, 19 - Serve Jail Time
- Elburn Bailey, 43 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Failure to Comply
- Gabriel Gonzales, 52 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Richard Ralston, 53 - Marijuana - Possession, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Tommie Pavey, 37 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication
- Taylor Edwards, 26 - DUI, Driving While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Riley Holmes, 19 - Under 21: Have Measurable BAC in Body
- Caleb Doyle, 21 - NCIC Hit
- Luis Gutierrez Ramirez, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Shanna Jolley, 35 - County Warrant
- Jesse Benson, 46 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jerry Fernandez, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Matthew Matney, 36 - Public Intoxication
- Nicholas Kudolla, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Lanny Wilson, 28 - Criminal Trespass
- Joah Crouch, 18 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Minor in Possession of Tobacco
- Brayden Makin, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Harley Johnson, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram
