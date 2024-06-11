Natrona County Arrest Log (6/10/24 – 6/11/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Steven Rodgers, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Dylan ONeal, 26 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Marcus Grayson, 40 - Serve Jail Time
- Konnor Rollison, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Michael Carpenter, 34 - Criminal Warrant
- Casey Fehling, 32 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Improper Lane Usage, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Resisting Arrest
- Mike Lantz, 61 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
