Natrona County Arrest Log (6/11/24 – 6/12/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Darnelle C'Hair, 35 - Courtesy Hold

Gabriel Gonzales, 52 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance Enhance, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Domestic Assault: 1st Offense

Nicholas Urbanski, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft: Under $1000, Use Another's Credit Card: Under $1000

Bonnie Corkle, 66 - Failure to Comply

John Gallaway, 39 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Lane Nicholson, 19 - Careless Driving, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current

Spencer Rhodes, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Gena LeBlanc, 52 - Failure to Comply

Hope Gallagher, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

