Natrona County Arrest Log (6/11/24 – 6/12/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Darnelle C'Hair, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Gabriel Gonzales, 52 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance Enhance, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Domestic Assault: 1st Offense
- Nicholas Urbanski, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft: Under $1000, Use Another's Credit Card: Under $1000
- Bonnie Corkle, 66 - Failure to Comply
- John Gallaway, 39 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Lane Nicholson, 19 - Careless Driving, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current
- Spencer Rhodes, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Gena LeBlanc, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Hope Gallagher, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant
Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department