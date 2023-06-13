Natrona County Arrest Log (6/12/23 – 6/13/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Anthony Holbrook, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Leslie Fournier, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Parris Causey, 30 - Criminal Warrant
- Lucia Conner, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joshua Allison, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Mark Strobel, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Dagon Antonucci, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Eric Lee, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Chester Friday, 31 - Courtesy Hold
- John Baugher, 61 - Hold For Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Yasmine Gonzalez Kletsch, 19 - Criminal Warrant
- Megan Day, 28 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Shanya Childers, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Krystal Cave, 33 - Criminal Warrant
- Alissa Yellowrobe, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Daniel Bahr, 31 - Public Intoxication