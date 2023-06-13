Natrona County Arrest Log (6/12/23 – 6/13/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Anthony Holbrook, 19 - Failure to Appear

Leslie Fournier, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Parris Causey, 30 - Criminal Warrant

Lucia Conner, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua Allison, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Mark Strobel, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant

Dagon Antonucci, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Eric Lee, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Chester Friday, 31 - Courtesy Hold

John Baugher, 61 - Hold For Wyoming State Penitentiary

Yasmine Gonzalez Kletsch, 19 - Criminal Warrant

Megan Day, 28 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Shanya Childers, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Krystal Cave, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Alissa Yellowrobe, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Daniel Bahr, 31 - Public Intoxication

