Natrona County Arrest Log (6/12/24 – 6/13/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Garrett McKinzie, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Tyrell Wimer, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Shauna Denecke, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Guillermo Huerta, 24 - Failure to Comply

Moriah Swenson, 26 - Failure to Appear

Richard Woertman, 49 - Serve Jail Time

Shawn Gliesman, 53 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Benjamin Griffith, 55 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Skyian Janeaux, 21 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Reckless Driving, Elude Police (Fleeing or Attempt to Elude)

Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department