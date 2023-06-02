Natrona County Arrest Log (6/1/23 – 6/2/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Barbara Sanders, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

John Lorenzoni, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Percy OConner, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Trysta Creamer, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Redmoon Prior, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Daniel Hemmer, 34 - Larceny

Marshall Friday, 50 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Capshaw, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jason Macias, 45 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Justin Lamb, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Djynn Sady, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Justin Martens, 44 - Failure to Appear

Rastacia Monroe, 19 - Theft - $1000 or More, Open Container, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol

Francisco Sosa, 27 - Public Intoxication

High Plains Fire Conference in Casper