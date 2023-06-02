Natrona County Arrest Log (6/1/23 – 6/2/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Barbara Sanders, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- John Lorenzoni, 40 - Serve Jail Time
- Percy OConner, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Trysta Creamer, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Redmoon Prior, 20 - Courtesy Hold
- Daniel Hemmer, 34 - Larceny
- Marshall Friday, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Joshua Capshaw, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jason Macias, 45 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Justin Lamb, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Djynn Sady, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Justin Martens, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Rastacia Monroe, 19 - Theft - $1000 or More, Open Container, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol
- Francisco Sosa, 27 - Public Intoxication