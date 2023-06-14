Natrona County Arrest Log (6/13/23 – 6/14/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Searria Browning, 28 - Failure to Comply
- Lanny Wilson, 27 - Disturbing the Peace
- Nichole Greenleaf, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Lynze Lindblad, 20 - Courtesy Hold
- Marshall Wissel, 33 - Country Warrant
- Amelia Reilly, 61 - County Warrant
- Remigio Carrillo-Madera, 50 - Courtesy Hold
- Arthur Mitchell, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Olivia Scott, 19 - Failure to Comply
- Keith Kuder, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Adam Gates, 40 - Trespassing
- Steven Gilmore, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Bobby Davis, 34 - Malicious Mischief - Structure, Marijuana - Possession
- Michelle Graen, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- Donald McIntosh, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kyle Ryan, 24 - Failure to Appear
- Weston Addison, 37 - Public Intoxication