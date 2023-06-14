Natrona County Arrest Log (6/13/23 – 6/14/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Searria Browning, 28 - Failure to Comply

Lanny Wilson, 27 - Disturbing the Peace

Nichole Greenleaf, 54 - Failure to Comply

Lynze Lindblad, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Marshall Wissel, 33 - Country Warrant

Amelia Reilly, 61 - County Warrant

Remigio Carrillo-Madera, 50 - Courtesy Hold

Arthur Mitchell, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Olivia Scott, 19 - Failure to Comply

Keith Kuder, 39 - Failure to Comply

Adam Gates, 40 - Trespassing

Steven Gilmore, 44 - Failure to Comply

Bobby Davis, 34 - Malicious Mischief - Structure, Marijuana - Possession

Michelle Graen, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Donald McIntosh, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kyle Ryan, 24 - Failure to Appear

Weston Addison, 37 - Public Intoxication

